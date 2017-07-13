Horseshoe Lake Sprint Triathlon set for July 22 on Grounds of Historic Snowden House

Star Staff Reports

The grounds of the historic Snowden House will be the site for the Horseshoe Lake Sprint Triathlon at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Presented by P.R. Event Management, the Horseshoe Lake Sprint Triathlon is an inaugural event for the lake and will consist of a 1/3 mile swim, 14 mile bike ride and 3 mile run. Sprint Triathlons are popular endurance competitions ideal for athletes who are new to the sport, requiring less training and experience than longer distances. Swim sponsor is Great Wave SEO.

Built in 1919, the Snowden House it is the oldest residence on Horseshoe Lake and is located 32 miles from Memphis, at 1527 Bream Road, Cypress Point, in Hughes, Ark. The colonial-style home is a lakefront Bed & Breakfast owned by Martha McKay, the great-great-granddaughter of Robert Bogardus Snowden, a colonel in the Civil War who formed a partnership to build Memphis’s first streetcar system.

With sweeping lake views amid beautiful cypress trees lining the bank, the grounds offer an ideal setting for an outdoor multisport event like triathlon. The flat race course features a shaded transition area and the post-race party with music and refreshments will be held under the large oak trees overlooking the lake. Overnight accommodations for athletes and their families and guests on Friday and Saturday can be made by calling (870) 339-2593.

Entry fee is $60 from now until July 17 when it increases to $70. Participants will receive a custom designed T-shirt, a post race party with refreshments and all finishers will be awarded an authentic horse shoe finisher medal. Register at pr-eventmanagement.net, or contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.

Athletes who were training for this event were encouraged to participate in Triathlon Swim and Transition Clinics on Sunday, July 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Sunday, August 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Memphis Jewish Community Center Aquatic Center, 6560 Poplar Avenue. Participants must be able to swim at least 100 yards non-stop. Clinics are geared to swimmers who are interested in becoming faster and more efficient in races and will give athletes an opportunity to improve their performance before the race.

Clinics will be coached by Danny Fadgen, aquatics director for the MJCC who is also a triathlete, and Margarett Frisby, a competitive triathlete and swimmer, 2012 College Nationals Team for Alabama, instructor and coach.

Swim Clinics will cover open-water strategies, training structure in the pool, physics of freestyle, drills for technique correction, efficiency/distance per stroke/stroke correction, and how to get the most time out of your time in the pool.

In addition to swim gear, clinic participants are requested to bring their bike, helmet, bike/running shoes, and all race gear to practice swim through bike transition multiple times. Bike racks, shoot and mount line will be set up for full experience.

Register for clinics at pr-eventmanagement.net. For information, contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.