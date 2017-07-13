Categorized | Business, Community

Munford Funeral Homes to sponsor screening of Dunkirk

July 13, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
Munford Funeral Home logoMunford Funeral Homes, Munford and Millington Chapels are sponsoring a free private screening of the movie Dunkirk on Monday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the CinePlanet 16, located at 79 Atoka-Munford Road.
This event is free to all Veterans and their families.  Reservations should be made by calling either chapel at 837-0123 or 873-0123.
In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.
Munford Funeral Homes strives every day to honor heroic veterans.  This will be the fourth private screening held in their honor to date.  Past movies offered were: Lone Survivor, American Sniper and Thirteen Hours, The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
We are proud to include the British WWII movie, Dunkirk, as a tribute to the Allied Troops.
For more information contact Brent Taylor at 461-7500

