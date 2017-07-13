Public Safety July 13, 2017

Arrest

July 4, 2017

June 28 – 24 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 38 year old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence

June 29 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 29 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear

June 30 – 40 year old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence

July 1 – 17 year old Dyersburg female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, compliance with financial responsibility law required, license to be carried and exhibited in demand, speed limit violation; 47 year old Munford female charged with aggravated burglary; 49 year old Munford female charged with aggravated burglary, resisting, stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 25 year old Millington male charged with burglary, vandalism over $500, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 31 year old Olive Branch male charged with theft of property $500 or more, criminal impersonation

July 2 – 51 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 43 year old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 18 year old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession or casual exchange, domestic assault

July 3 – 24 year old Memphis male charged with public intoxication; 24 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated robbery; 29 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, failure to appear, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 26 year old Munford male charged with failure to appear

July 4 – 44 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more

July 5 – 36 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 35 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant

Fire Report

July 1, 2017

DUI blood draw

July 1 – 4836 Navy Road

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment

June 30 – 4431 Julia Cove

Vehicle accident with injuries

June 27 – Veterans Parkway and Church Street

June 30 – US Highway 51 North and Bill Knight Avenue

Emergency medical assistance

June 25 – 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 8000 block of Wells Road; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 6000 block of US Highway 51 South

June 26 – 4000 block of Forbess Lane; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North

June 27 – 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Doris Circle; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Doris Circle

June 28 – 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 7000 block of Gunlock Drive; 6000 block of Chase Road

June 29 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive

June 30 – 4000 block of Navy Road

July 1 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue