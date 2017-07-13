Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety July 13, 2017

Posted on July 13, 2017.

Public SafetyArrest
July 4, 2017
June 28 – 24 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 38 year old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence
June 29 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 29 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear
June 30 – 40 year old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence
July 1 – 17 year old Dyersburg female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, compliance with financial responsibility law required, license to be carried and exhibited in demand, speed limit violation; 47 year old Munford female charged with aggravated burglary; 49 year old Munford female charged with aggravated burglary, resisting, stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 25 year old Millington male charged with burglary, vandalism over $500, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 31 year old Olive Branch male charged with theft of property $500 or more, criminal impersonation
July 2 – 51 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 43 year old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 18 year old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession or casual exchange, domestic assault
July 3 – 24 year old Memphis male charged with public intoxication; 24 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated robbery; 29 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, failure to appear, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 26 year old Munford male charged with failure to appear
July 4 – 44 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more
July 5 – 36 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 35 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant

Fire Report
July 1, 2017
DUI blood draw
July 1 – 4836 Navy Road
Arcing, shorted electrical equipment
June 30 – 4431 Julia Cove
Vehicle accident with injuries
June 27 – Veterans Parkway and Church Street
June 30 – US Highway 51 North and Bill Knight Avenue
Emergency medical assistance
June 25 – 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 8000 block of Wells Road; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 6000 block of US Highway 51 South
June 26 – 4000 block of Forbess Lane; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North
June 27 – 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Doris Circle; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Doris Circle
June 28 – 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 7000 block of Gunlock Drive; 6000 block of Chase Road
June 29 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive
June 30 – 4000 block of Navy Road
July 1 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  