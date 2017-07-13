Resolution OKs contribution for hazardous waste facility

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution this week that approves the city’s annual contribution for a household hazardous waste facility.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Don Lowry and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.

In 2006, the city and Shelby County entered into an Inter-Governmental Agreement. It set forth the terms and conditions that govern the county’s establishment, maintenance, funding and operation of a permanent household waste facility.

The agreement also describes the commitment by each party to cooperate and coordinate in providing annual funding for the operation and maintenance of the facility.

The resolution states that the city and county desire to continue this agreement under the same terms and conditions, beginning on July 1 and extending until June 30, 2018.

The agreement will be renewed for the 2018 fiscal year with a $7,000 payment by the city.

The resolution authorizes Mayor Terry Jones to sign the renewal agreement, subject to approval by City Attorney Charles Perkins.