TAC Announces auditions for Broadway Night

Star Staff Reports

Auditions for Broadway Night at the Ruffin will be held this Sunday afternoon at 2 pm at the Historic Ruffin Theatre on the square in Covington. Broadway Night will be an evening of the best of Broadway’s hit songs and blockbusters from different eras and composers. Broadway Night will be presented by the Tipton Arts Council at the Ruffin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Auditions are open to singers/dancers and small groups. You must be 13 years of age or older to participate in this show. “Just about everyone has that favorite song or that Broadway show that they would like to have the opportunity to sing or dance to” according to Rodger Beasley, Promotions Chairman for the Tipton Arts Council. “This is an opportunity for interested individuals to fulfill that dream”

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a brief portion or chorus of a popular Broadway hit they’d like to perform. They must also provide their own musical soundtrack. If you want to participate but cannot attend auditions this Sunday because of the July 4 holiday or any other reason, an individual audition can be arranged by calling Rodger Beasley at 428-3873 or calling the Ruffin Theatre at 616-4749.

Broadway Night will not require a large investment of anyone’s time. Besides the audition on July 9, there will be one rehearsal on July 21 prior to the performance the next evening.