2017-18 Back to School Information

Posted on July 17, 2017.

2017-2018 Instructional CalYes parents… the new school year is almost here. Here is some information for those who are attending Millington Municipal Schools this upcoming academic year.

The 2017-18 MMS registration will be at E.A. Harrold Elementary located at 4943 West Union Road; Millington Elementary located at 6445 William Osteen Drive; Millington Middle School located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road ; and Millington Central High School located at 8050 West Street; from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1. Bring two proofs of residence.

Get a head start on the school supply list by taking advantage of the annual Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday.

SALES TAX HOLIDAY INFO

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. This year’s tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and ends Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

What is tax free?

Additional Information

If you have questions about the sales tax holiday, look at  frequently asked questions

