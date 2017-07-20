NEWS ALERT: Five Below coming to Shoppes of Millington Farms

Star Staff Reports

Coming near a Petco and Ross near you Millington will be Five Below.

This spring it was announced the discount retailer would be the latest addition to the Shoppes of Millington Farms. The store will be located at 8490 Highway 51 North in the shopping center.

The permit was submitted May 25 naming Five Below the applicant and owner. Five Below is based out of Philadelphia and has a Memphis area location at 7940 Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase Commons Shopping Center. Another location is in Olive Branch Commons at 5135 Goodman Road.