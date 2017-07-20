NUPBL opening ceremony scheduled for early August

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League is hosting the USA Stadium Baseball Inauguration Ceremony on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at the USA Stadium Complex located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd in Millington. This will give the public a chance to meet the National Urban Professional Baseball League leadership team and players at NUPBL Inauguration Ceremony. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with NUPBL team members and Millington area Community Leaders while engaging in the celebration.

Back in the spring, the NUPBL announced its arrival to Flag City. The NUPBL will call 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. home next year with the league kicking off season No. 1 across the United States. The Millington team will play 45 of its 90 game schedule in Flag City. The NUPBL is based out of Chicago and will be featured in four cities across America.

The NUPBL comes into USA Stadium for an exhibition weekend Aug. 4-6. For more information, visit www.millingtonprobaseball.com, www.urbanbaseball247.com, or call 972-546-8894.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be launching four new Urban Baseball League teams in the spring of 2018. We will officially dedicate the National Urban Professional Baseball League on August 3-6, 2017 at USA Stadium in Millington, TN. On Thursday, August 3, there will be 2 baseball games (9 innings), August 4 and August 5, there will be 3 games (9 innings) and Sunday, August 6, 2017, there will be 2 games (9 innings). These games are open to the public and only cost $3 per person. We are encouraging the entire community to come out and participate, watch and enjoy the games. We are also encouraging interested participants to visit our website www.nupbl.com or contact us at 972-546-8894 for tickets or additional information. August 3, 2017 (Theme: Citizen Day) 2:00 PM Grand March to USA Stadium 3:15pm Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Special Guests from various Senior Citizen Agencies 4:00 PM One Nine Inning Game (Open to the pubic $3 admission) 7:10 PM One Nine Inning Game (Open to the pubic $3 admission) August 4, 2017 (Theme: A Blast from the Past) 11:30 AM Dedication Ceremony–Honoring Negro League Players 12:00 Noon, One Nine Inning Game (Open to the pubic $3 admission) 3:00 PM American Legion Presentations (Theme: Military Presentation Tributes from the Community) 3:15 PM, One Nine Inning Game

These events will include a reception, awards presentations and games to be played by future Urban Professional Baseball Candidates.