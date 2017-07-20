Public Safety July 20, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

July 10, 2017
July 5 – 19 year old Millington male charged with reckless endangerment; 25 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, failure to appear; 24 year old Millington female charged with aggravated robbery
July 6 – 27 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated robbery; 59 year old Millington female charged with assault; 23 year old Millington female charged with assault
July 7 – 53 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, criminal trespass
July 8 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
July 9 – 23 year old Atoka male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles
July 10 – 30 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

City Court Reports
July 11, 2017
Fines
Carmen A Burchfiel – 4617 Doris Circle South, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Dontario M Burton – 3094 Willow Oaks Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Bryan C Dawson – 532 Duncan Drive, Atoka, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, no seat belt, $25 fine no cost
Keanna L Donelson – 4431 Kings Valley Cove West, Memphis, failure to appear/booking & process, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Latoya M Harris – 3282 Aden Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Garret A Marcum – 5068 Pruitt Street, Millington, failure to appear/booking & Process, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Felix A Tyler – 1624 S Main Street, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Kourtni R Walsingham – 83 Robert Ellis, Munford, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Bobby B Eggleston – 3593 Kensett Drive, Memphis, aggravated robbery
Ladarrius R Evans – 685 Ayers Street, Memphis, aggravated robbery
Michael G Vaughn – 7638 Raleigh Millington, Millington, domestic assault
Sentences
Kezarius D Jackson – 11779 Bone Street, Arlington, criminal trespass, no fine no cost, 30 days jail with 18 days credit
Nicholas A Medford – 115 Highland Heights Avenue, Camden, theft of property under $1000, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 days credit

Fire Report
July 8, 2017
Building fire
July 4 – 4866 Royal Run Drive
Passenger vehicle fire
July 2 – Veterans Parkway ½ mile east of US Highway 51 North
July 7 – US Highway 51 North and Veterans Parkway
Other electrical wiring/equipment problem
July 3 – 5077 Easley Street
Assisted Police or other Government Agency
July 5 – 7950 Memphis Avenue
Biological Hazard Investigation
July 5 – 5137 Thompson
Vehicle accident with injuries
July 6 – Veterans Parkway and Church Street
July 6 – US Highway 51 North and Paul Barrett Parkway
Vehicle accident with no injuries
July 6 – 3934 Lucy Road
July 8 – US Highway 51 North and West Union Road
Emergency medical assistance
July 2 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 6000 block of US Highway 51 North; Bill Knight Avenue and Newport Street; US Highway 51 South and Paul Barrett Parkway; 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road
July 3 – 7000 block of Arapaho Street
July 4 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North
July 5 – 4000 block of Doris Circle; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 7000 block of Church Street; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 7000 block of Pam Drive
July 6 – Paul Barrett Parkway and US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 5000 block of Dale Drive
July 7 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Forbess Lane
July 8 – 8000 block of ShakeRag Road

