Volunteers Needed for American Red Cross of the Mid-South Disaster Action Teams

Star Staff Reports

The American Red Cross of the Mid-South will hold Disaster Action Team (DAT) Training on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Millington Training Center, 5591 Dakar Street, in Millington. Those interested in attending should contact Abigail Okui, 901-672-6371 or abigail.okui@redcross.org to reserve a place.

Every day in the Mid-South people are forced from their home due to fire, storms, or other disasters. Last year alone, Mid-South Red Cross DAT volunteers helped more than 1025 families who lost their home to fire and other disasters.

“We are looking for dedicated individuals willing to step forward and volunteer to provide essential support to people whose lives have been upended by disaster.” said Jeana Bailley, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross of the Mid-South.

DAT volunteers respond day and night to meet the immediate emergency needs of victims of house fires, storms, tornadoes, floods, and other disasters. Assistance given may include shelter, food, clothing, emotional support, prescription medication replacement, and other critically needed items.

Those who attend the training on Saturday, July 22 will be ready to help. On-going training and a mentoring program is provided to members of the Disaster Action Team. Flexible on-call scheduling is available to allow volunteer work with the Red Cross to fit with work and family obligations.