NEWS ALERT: Back to school immunization clinic begins Monday

Posted on July 21, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

back to school immunizationMEMPHIS With less than one month until the new school year, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will begin the annual Back to School Immunization Clinic on Monday, July 24, and wants to remind everyone about requirements before the first day of school.

No appointment is required for immunization-only clinic visits. Fees range from $20 to $50 depending on the number of immunizations needed (cost may be more for those over 18 years of age).

If a copy of a child’s immunization record is needed, call the SCHD Immunization Program at (901) 222-9331 or contact the child’s primary care provider during normal business hours. Additionally, individuals should bring the child’s documentation of insurance coverage, including those on TennCare.

Locations for all SCHD public health clinics are listed on www.shelbytnhealth.com and are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For questions, call (901) 222- 9980.

