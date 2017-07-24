BUSINESS ALERT: Personal Care Services to visit People First Urgent Care in Millington

Star Staff Reports

Personal Care Services MidSouth is based out of Covington at 1723 Highway 51 South will be in town this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at People First Urgent & Primary Care.

Personal Care Services MidSouth will be at the 4772 Navy Road location with free hot dogs, chips, drinks and information about its services. Agents Sherri Foy and Angela Jackson will be on location to greet and chat with those who stop by.

Personal Care Services MidSouth also has an satellite office in Bartlett located at 2850 Stage Village Cove Suite 4.

For more information, call the Covington office at 313-9238 or the Bartlett office at 791-4392 or visit www.personalcarellc.com

For additional information about People First Urgent & Primary Care, call 873-0930.