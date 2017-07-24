NEWS ALERT: August 15 is Last Day for Storm Debris Removal in Unincorporated Areas of Shelby County

Star Staff Reports

Road crews with Shelby County Road and Bridges will soon end their special pickup of downed trees caused by the violent storm on Memorial Day weekend.

Since June, County public works crews have removed trees and limbs no longer than eight (8) feet placed at the curbside.

“Many citizens in the unincorporated areas continue to be inconvenienced by storm damage. I’m pleased our public works crews have reduced driving hazards caused by the debris piles,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Following the storm, private trash haulers that serve the unincorporated areas were overwhelmed, especially in the northwest area of Shelby County. “It could have been months before the debris was removed,” added Tom Needham, Director of Shelby County Public Works.

Trees and limbs cut by contractors, household trash and construction debris are not included in the County’s debris removal effort. Storm debris must be placed at the curbside in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.

For storm debris removal, call Shelby County Roads and Bridges at (901) 222-7705.