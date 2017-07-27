2017 Area Football Schedules

Posted on July 27, 2017.
® Regional Games
2017 Brighton Cardinal Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Houston
Aug. 25 at Dyersburg
Sep. 1 at Bolton ®
Sep. 8 at Covington
Sep. 15 at Kirby ®
Sep. 22 at Memphis Overton R (Halle Stadium)
Sep. 29 vs. Kingsbury ®
Oct. 6 vs. Ridgeway ®
Oct. 20 vs. Southwind ®
Oct. 27 vs. Munford ®
2017 Munford Cougars Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Covington
Aug. 25 at Millington M&M Bowl
Sep. 1 vs. Memphis Overton ®
Sep. 8 vs. FACS
Sep. 15 vs. Bolton ®
Sep. 22 at Ridgeway ®
Sep. 29 at Southwind ®
Oct. 6 vs. Kingsbury ®
Oct. 20 vs. Kirby ®
Oct. 27 at Brighton ®
2017 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels Football Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Gibson County
Sep. 1 vs. Rossville Christian ®
Sep. 8 vs. Greenfield
Sep. 15 at Zion Christian ®
Sep. 22 vs. MASE
Sep. 29 vs. Davidson Academy ®
Oct. 6 at Clarksville Academy ®
Oct. 13 at Fayette Academy ®
Oct. 20 at Jackson Christian ®
Oct. 27 vs. Nashville Christian ®
2017 Millington Trojan Football Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Bolton
Aug. 25 vs. Munford M&M Bowl
Sep. 1 vs. Germantown
Sep. 8 at Dyersburg ®
Sep. 15 at St. Benedict
Sep. 22 vs. Raleigh Egypt ®
Sep. 29 vs. Fayette Ware ®
Oct. 6 at Craigmont ®
Oct. 20 vs. Bartlett
Oct. 27 at Memphis East ® (Melrose Stadium)
