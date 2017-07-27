2017 Area Football Schedules

® Regional Games

2017 Brighton Cardinal Schedule

All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Houston

Aug. 25 at Dyersburg

Sep. 1 at Bolton ®

Sep. 8 at Covington

Sep. 15 at Kirby ®

Sep. 22 at Memphis Overton R (Halle Stadium)

Sep. 29 vs. Kingsbury ®

Oct. 6 vs. Ridgeway ®

Oct. 20 vs. Southwind ®

Oct. 27 vs. Munford ®

2017 Munford Cougars Schedule

All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Covington

Aug. 25 at Millington M&M Bowl

Sep. 1 vs. Memphis Overton ®

Sep. 8 vs. FACS

Sep. 15 vs. Bolton ®

Sep. 22 at Ridgeway ®

Sep. 29 at Southwind ®

Oct. 6 vs. Kingsbury ®

Oct. 20 vs. Kirby ®

Oct. 27 at Brighton ®

2017 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels Football Schedule

All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Gibson County

Sep. 1 vs. Rossville Christian ®

Sep. 8 vs. Greenfield

Sep. 15 at Zion Christian ®

Sep. 22 vs. MASE

Sep. 29 vs. Davidson Academy ®

Oct. 6 at Clarksville Academy ®

Oct. 13 at Fayette Academy ®

Oct. 20 at Jackson Christian ®

Oct. 27 vs. Nashville Christian ®

2017 Millington Trojan Football Schedule

All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Bolton

Aug. 25 vs. Munford M&M Bowl

Sep. 1 vs. Germantown

Sep. 8 at Dyersburg ®

Sep. 15 at St. Benedict

Sep. 22 vs. Raleigh Egypt ®

Sep. 29 vs. Fayette Ware ®

Oct. 6 at Craigmont ®

Oct. 20 vs. Bartlett

Oct. 27 at Memphis East ® (Melrose Stadium)