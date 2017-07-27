Categorized | Sports

2017 Area Football Schedules

Posted on July 27, 2017.

® Regional Games

2017 Brighton Cardinal Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Houston
Aug. 25 at Dyersburg
Sep. 1 at Bolton ®
Sep. 8 at Covington
Sep. 15 at Kirby ®
Sep. 22 at Memphis Overton R (Halle Stadium)
Sep. 29 vs. Kingsbury ®
Oct. 6 vs. Ridgeway ®
Oct. 20 vs. Southwind ®
Oct. 27 vs. Munford ®

2017 Munford Cougars Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Covington
Aug. 25 at Millington M&M Bowl
Sep. 1 vs. Memphis Overton ®
Sep. 8 vs. FACS
Sep. 15 vs. Bolton ®
Sep. 22 at Ridgeway ®
Sep. 29 at Southwind ®
Oct. 6 vs. Kingsbury ®
Oct. 20 vs. Kirby ®
Oct. 27 at Brighton ®

2017 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels Football Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Gibson County
Sep. 1 vs. Rossville Christian ®
Sep. 8 vs. Greenfield
Sep. 15 at Zion Christian ®
Sep. 22 vs. MASE
Sep. 29 vs. Davidson Academy ®
Oct. 6 at Clarksville Academy ®
Oct. 13 at Fayette Academy ®
Oct. 20 at Jackson Christian ®
Oct. 27 vs. Nashville Christian ®

Millington's Gabe Christopher

Millington’s Gabe Christopher

2017 Millington Trojan Football Schedule
All Games Kick Off @ 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Bolton
Aug. 25 vs. Munford M&M Bowl
Sep. 1 vs. Germantown
Sep. 8 at Dyersburg ®
Sep. 15 at St. Benedict
Sep. 22 vs. Raleigh Egypt ®
Sep. 29 vs. Fayette Ware ®
Oct. 6 at Craigmont ®
Oct. 20 vs. Bartlett
Oct. 27 at Memphis East ®  (Melrose Stadium)

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  