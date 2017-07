BRAVO Millington!

Renegade Dance, formerly Millington School of Dance, took home two National Championships earlier this month in Ames, Iowa at the Bravo Dance Competition. Mandy Hedstrom was named Director of the Year. Renegade Dance is located at 7911 C Street in Millington. For more information, call 590-9334.

Renegade Dance champions are Abby Carlisle, Abigail Fields, Adelyn Barton, Audrey Horton, Elliott Michael, Emily Landis, Emily Langford, Emily Moschitta, Emily Saigeon, Emma Buchanan, Hanna Cooper, Hannah Taylor, Lauren Horton, Lauren Martin, Lexi Hood, Lily Copeland, Lily Johnson, Mackenzie Minton, Maggie Fields, Mckenzie Ham, Noelle Minton, Rachel Hightower, Sami Taylor, Sara Cooper, Sarah Bosworth, Sarah Moschitta, Taylor Bryson, Trinity Smith and Dance Director Mandy Hedstrom.