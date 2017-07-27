Logging In: HYPE, Roland and local leaders award laptops to area graduates

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



The Baker Community Center Auditorium was “hyped” Saturday afternoon with smiles, fellowship and the spirit of giving.

Helping Young People Excel awarded nearly $4,000 worth of laptops to area graduates about to head off to college this fall. HYPE’s founder Ruthie Wilburn, officers and advisors were on hand to present the awards and laptops to the students totaling $3,839.85.

Also present was Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland who approved a grant worth $2,500 toward the final amount.

HYPE’s vision is to bring community awareness regarding the importance of giving back and supporting the youth.

The 2017 honorees were Mai Kristen Scott, Jami Parnell, Kamill Terry, Adrianna Shaw, Taylor Smith, Brianna Reed, Amirah Hickerson, Daysha Dickey, Jeremiah Temple, Trajan Hicks, Kenneth Willis, Chardae Macklin, Aundrea Carraway and Shenelle Williams.

Special guests participated in the program honoring the Class of 2017. Cary Vaughn provided scripture and prayer to start things. Cedric King song to continue the spiritual flow.

Next up to the podium was Sherri Eubanks to introduce the mistress of ceremonies Deyonne Leaks. Before the meal was served, guest speaker Nicholaus McNeal address the honorees and their friends and family.

McNeal even broke down the keys to starting off college on a successful foot from buying textbooks cheaper to the basics of attending class.

McNeal has navigated a road toward achievement with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He is also heavily involved in his church and giving back to the community.

Churches recognized at the event were Belmont Missionary Baptist Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Galilee Baptist Church, Growth Central, Holy Temple, Mt. Sinai A.M.E., Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Oak Spring Baptist Church, Rosemark C.O.G.I.C., and Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

Other local contributors were Hope Homecare (LeeEva Hickerson) and Ida Fashions (Ida Taylor).

Wilburn thanks the audience for their attendance and those who work behind the scenes for HYPE like Margarette Pirtle (project manager), Christal Thomas (Web-IT) and Geraldine Williams (secretary). Also recognized were advisors Addie Holloway, Kinn Perkins, Shevonda Hunt, Edna Lumpkins, Patricia Warner, Eubanks and Leaks.

Wilburn noted the third giveaway will be here soon and the Class of 2018 needs to make sure they meet the requirements.

Each church will provide the graduate with the H.Y.P.E. scholarship packet. Once completed the student will return the packet to H.Y.P.E. for review and selection. Those selected will be notified through their church and must attend the ceremony to receive their laptop. HYPE is also asking the churches to donate to H.Y.P.E. for the next years recipients.

For more information about this year’s event and to qualify for next year’s giveaway, call 438-5831.