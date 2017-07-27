Public Safety July 27, 2017

Arrest

July 17, 2017

July 11 – 53 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 32 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault, false reports

July 12 – 25 year old Millington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 24 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 28 year old Millington male charged with assault; 22 year old Drummonds male charged with accidents involving death or personal injury

July 13 – 27 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment

July 14 – 27 year old Millington male charged with failure to aggravated assault; 28 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 61 year old Memphis male charged with public intoxication

July 15 – 43 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, public intoxication; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 46 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

July 16 – 23 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault

July 17 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 55 year old Millington male charged with criminal trespass

City Court Reports

July 18, 2017

Fines

Tori L Carter – 4485 Bon Homme Richard, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Ahshantie E Harris – 5555 Yale Road, Bartlett, driving on suspended license/out of state, $150 fine plus cost

Brandon K Jenkins – 32 South Front Street, Memphis, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Mark A Johnson – 4867 Saratoga, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost

Angela Knight – 1511 Walker Field Road, Munford, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine no cost

Dana M Lee – 381 Clower Road, Memphis, theft of property under $1000

Paige B Lee – 2062 Pamela Drive, Memphis, theft of property under $1000

Austin Holt Orman – 4684 S Honeysuckle Lane, Millington, Tn. 38053, leaving scene of accident/property, $50 fine plus cost, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost

Kieonna Pittman – 3752 Walshingham Drive, Memphis, reckless endangerment, $500 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Rhianna S Levy – 8180 Leighton Lane, Millington, aggravated robbery

Louis C Lunati IV – 4701 Batemean Road, Millington, domestic assault

James L Sullivan – 9301 Quito, Millington, aggravated assault

Sentences

Robert T Allen – 6890 Aderwood Drive, Millington, diversion revoked on theft under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 2 days credit

Kendrick R Armstrong – 7767 Biloxi Cove, Millington, previous petition to revoke probation, probation extended, 23 months 29 days

Kendrick R Armstrong – 7767 Biloxi Cove, Millington, criminal trespass, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 days credit, vandalism under $500, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 days credit concurrent with trespass

Fire Report

July 15, 2017

Grass fire

July 12 – 9030 US Highway 51 North

Passenger vehicle fire

July 10 – Navy Road and Hornet Avenue

Vehicle accident with injuries

July 12 – 8027 US Highway 51 North

Vehicle accident with no injuries

July 9 – Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road

July 12 – 4836 Navy Road

Emergency medical assistance

July 9 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Water Briar Road

July 10 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North

July 11 – 4000 block of Eckois Cove; 5000 block of Easley Street

July 12 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Pam Drive; 4000 block of Biloxi Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Boxer Drive

July 13 – 6000 block of Cades Brook Cove; 9000 block US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Biloxi Street; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

July 14 – 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 5000 block of Easley Street

July 15 – 6000 block of Baywood Cove