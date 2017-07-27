Right Mixture: Fusion Baseball brings back World Series title

By Brian “BJ” Ruleman

Fusion Baseball Memphis Reigns victorious at 2017 USSSA World Series (week 4) in Gulf Shores, Ala.

After playing some of the toughest teams in the South, FBM started its bracket play by beating the LA. Wahoo 7-4. A strong outing by Max Purifoy, Tony “TJ” Graves and Andrew Depperman on the mound.

And a two-run home run by Remi Schaber sealed the game. Immediately following that contest, the Fusion beat the Columbus Wizards, out of Missouri, 9-1.

Pitching was led by chaber, followed by a strong outing by Zach Graham. Depperman closed the game on the hill. Offense was hot with a pair of home runs by Depperman and Graves.

Next up was the semifinal game against Shockwave, out of Mississippi. The Fusion stayed strong as it pulled out a 16-4 win. Seth Simpson led the team’s defensive stand in a complete game pitched. Schaber and Jacob Holley hit a pair of home runs to set FBM up for a championship game.

The championship game was a rematch against Shockwave and was one of the toughest games played.

Both teams came out hungry and both teams came out strong. Fusion, led by Schaber on the mound, played hard. But the team from the Volunteer State found itself with a three-run deficit.

Top of fifth inning showcased a 2-6-2 double play, courtesy of Jacob Holley to Depperman, back to Holley, worthy of a ESPN highlight reel.

That play swung the momentum. The sixth inning, Depperman took to the mound to close the game. A double by Holley started the offensive charge which led to a go ahead RBI single by Cooper Feinstone. This made the score 6-5 in favor of the Fusion.

That would be the final score as Depperman closed it out and Fusion Baseball Memphis came home with the gold.

The team was lead by coaches Brian “BJ” Ruleman, John Heathcott, Matt Graham and Thomas Simpson. Fusion Baseball Memphis ended there baseball season with a bang… a nice, shiny bang.

The Fusion Baseball Memphis 13-Under members are Adin Heathcott, Garrett Craig, Max Purifoy, Seth Simpson, Jacob Holley, Zach Pittman, Hunter Ward, Andrew Depperman, Remi Schaber, Cooper Feinstone, Tony “TJ” Graves, Zach Graham and coaches Brian Ruleman, John Heathcott, Matt Graham and Thomas Simpson.