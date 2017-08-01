2007 Trojan Football headlines Class of 2017 inductees

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2017 Millington Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame class has been released. The five new inductees will be celebrated this year on Sept. 22 at Mooney Bosewell Field during the Millington Trojans vs. Raleigh-Egypt Pharaohs game.

This year’s new Hall of Famers are Aisha “Ice” Adams, Jimmy Cannon, Jasmine Newsome, Billy Rope Robinson and the 2007 Millington Trojan Football team (13-1).

This year’s honorees range from an Olympic qualifier in Adams, to the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball legend and former professional player Newsome.

Robinson was a legend on the Millington gridiron back in the early 1950s and more than 50 years later the Trojans of 2007 reach the State Semifinals with players like Eric Knowlton, Randon Fryerson, Derenik Culbreath and Travis Simpson just to name a few. That squad was led by Head Coach Hank Hawkins.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., and for more information, call 873-8100.