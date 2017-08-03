Categorized | Education & Safety

Archer hits the mark

Posted on August 3, 2017.

Sigma Alpha Lambda announces that Audrey Elizabeth Archer of Millington has recently become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, National Leadership and Honors Organization at the University of Memphis. Sigma Alpha Lambda is a national leadership and honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development and lifelong professional fulfillment.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  