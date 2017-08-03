Categorized | Community, News

Melba’s Mission: Local educator gets a ‘Life’ lesson in Mexico

Posted on August 3, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.
Millington Elementary SPED secretary and Life Church member Melba Tross recently visited Mexico on a mission trip. The local educator said she learned a lot and gained spiritually from her stay earlier this summer.

Melba Mission 3 Melba Mission 4 Melba Mission 5Millington Elementary SPED Secretary Melba Tross recently joined her spiritual family from Life Church East Memphis on a mission trip to Mexico.
From May 29 to June 5, Tross and a group of 11 others participated in mission activities in Morelia, Mexico. Tross and the other missionaries washed and cleaned streets.
Painted, made lunches and work with the youth. They even gave the women in the rehabilitation center pampering. The group stayed in Mision Catedral Morelia. The reason for the trip was Pastor John Siebeling believes in hands on giving and contributions to all communities domestic and foreign.
He started the mission work and opened up opportunities for members to join the work to witness the blessing of Christ. And members can also minister to others while serving. Special thanks to Millington Elementary School Principal Kathy Wilson for her donation of stickers, toys and birth certificates.
The gift came just on time after the grant was cut for the children at the Mission. For more information on Life Church East Memphis, call 751-0095.

