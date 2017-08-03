Millington Dentistry Continues Tradition, Third Generation Joins Practice

Reed Family Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Taylor Reed to Family Dentistry of 68 Years

Star Staff Reports

Reed Family Dentistry continues tradition as third generation dentist, Dr. Taylor Reed, joins local Millington practice. Second generation dentist Dr. Kevin Reed, hires son to work alongside him at the family practice of 68 years, passed down by his father Dr. E. Loyd Reed, who founded Reed Family Dentistry in 1949.

“Joining my Dad in 1982 was a special time for me. Now working alongside Dr. Taylor, everything is coming full circle. He is smart, a natural leader, and an excellent dentist. Another special time for RFD!” said Dr. Kevin Reed.

Reed received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee Health and Science Dental School in May 2017 after obtaining a Bachelors of Science in Biological Engineering from Mississippi State University in 2013. Becoming a dentist was always a part of the plan for Dr. Taylor Reed.

“I grew up around dentistry with my dad and grandfather being dentists and saw how much they enjoyed it. I knew I wanted to work with my hands and be in a position to serve people; dentistry is a great fit for both,” Taylor said.

Kevin and his father worked together until his father’s retirement in 1992. Now, in July 2017, he welcomes his youngest son, Taylor, into the Reed Family Dentistry team, an established practice for 68 years and three generations of dentists from the Reed Family.

Reed Family Dentistry’s motto is, “We treat people, not just teeth” and as such, their mission is to provide excellent dental care that makes a difference in the lives of people. Founded in Millington in 1949 by Dr. E. Loyd Reed, Reed Family Dentistry is a third generation practice with 68 years of serving the people of Millington and the surrounding communities.

Reed Family Dentistry Millington Office is located at 8020 Highway 51 North. And the Covington location is at 1003 S. College Street.