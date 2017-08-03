Public Safety August 3, 2017

Arrest

July 24, 2017

July 19 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure; 22 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

July 20 – 48 year old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise

July 21 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicant, compliance with financial responsibility law required, vehicles and street cars must stop at stop signs, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood

July 22 – 19 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated robbery; 53 year old Horn Lake male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 35 year old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required

July 23 – 19 year old Millington female charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, underage driving while impaired, evading arrest, further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway, compliance with financial responsibility law required, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 20 year old Munford male charged with assault; 30 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 49 year old Brighton male charged with failure to appear; 58 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

July 24 – 43 year old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear; 27 year old male charged with failure to appear

City Court Reports

July 25, 2017

Fines

Quintin L Bearkley – 4685 Saratoga, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Nickolai C Cook – 4991 Bilrae Circle North, Millington, leaving the scene of accident/property, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $5-0 fine plus cost

Tuesday A Hiner – 7087 Vincent Cove, Millington, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

John M Pate – 4945 Navy Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

Sentences

Raymond J Alexander – 7866 Sallie Road, Millington, criminal trespass, no fine no cost, 30 days jail, 9 days credit

Tony D Fitz – 4150 Pecan Mill Circle, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, no fine no cost, 30 days jail, 6 days credit

Kristin B Hidrobo – 7302 Highway 59 West, failure to appear, 30 days jail

Glendolyn N Turner – 4610 Talley Street, Millington, DUI – 1st offense $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 1 day time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoke license one year, attend MADD lecture, interlock required, resisting official detention, $500 fine plus cost

Fire Report

July 22, 2017

Other fire

July 19 – 6974 Saddlebrook Drive

Building fire

July 19 – 6974 Saddlebrook Drive

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

July 21 – 6027 Pleasant Ridge Road

DUI blood draw

July 22 – 4836 Navy Road

Drug overdose

June 17 – 8181 US Highway 51 North

Motor vehicle/pedestrian incident

June 21 – 7826 US Highway 51 North

Vehicle accident with injuries

July 19 – 7775 US Highway 51 North

July 20 – Wilkinsville Road and Greenhill

July 21 – US Highway 51 South and Paul Barrett Parkway

Emergency medical assistance

July 16 – 3000 block of Sykes Road; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 3000 block of Lelah; 7000 block of Church Street; 5000 block of O’Connor Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road

July 17 – 4000 block of Navy Road

July 18 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Doris Circle; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Holly Lane

July 19 – 8000 block of Hill Street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 5000 block of Third Avenue

July 20 – 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Hill Street; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Richard Wilson Drive; 8000 block of Hill Street; 5000 block of Easley Street

July 21 – 8000 block of Hill Street

July 22 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Ketta Lane