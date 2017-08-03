Shelby County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team Closing Ceremony Held this past weekend

Star Staff Reports

Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr., thanked the members of the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team at a ceremony this past Friday, at Agricenter International at 7777 Walnut Grove Road.

The event honored the young people and their supervisors who have been part of the 10 work teams since June 5.

“I’m so pleased with the success of this program,” Luttrell said. “Citizens from across the county have commented on the efforts of the work teams. It was a pleasure to hire these energetic young people and their supervisors.”

The 100 young people, ages 14-24, earned $9 per hour. Supervisors, all older than 21 years of age, earned $12 an hour. The work teams picked up roadside litter Monday through Friday in various zip code areas from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

The non-profit organization Clean Memphis assisted the County in planning the cleanup routes. “We were pleased to work alongside of Mayor Luttrell in this initiative. The teams really improved the appearance of many neighborhoods,” said Janet Boscarino, Executive Director of Clean Memphis.

Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr., thanked the members of the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team at a ceremony today at Agricenter International. The event honored the young people and their supervisors who have been part of the ten work teams since June 5.

“It was an exciting day to again be with the youth and their supervisors. This has been an outstanding effort that not only provided jobs for young people throughout Shelby County but addressed the growing problem of roadside litter in our community,” said Luttrell.

Due to the success of the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team, plans are already underway for next year’s initiative that may allow even more young people to be part of the community beautification program.