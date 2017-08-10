Leveling Things: Lady Trojans Softball Field getting a makeover

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The latest project to improve things around the softball program began toward the end of July at Miles Park.

The playing surface is being leveled at the Millington Lady Trojans Softball Field. With the help of Billy Howard donating equipment and Dennis Shepard donating his time and effort, the outfield and infield at the park are being leveled.

The old setup, left field was 8 feet higher than right field. The destruction of the outfield has produced mounds of dirt. Millington Head Coach Whitney Horton noted other parts of the project are new sod in the infield to make it more diamond shape, sod in the outfield to fix drainage issues and new dirt to prevent rainouts.

The field improvements has cost the school $2,500 out of pocket. The rest has been donations.

“Makes us feel good to see the community rally around the softball program,” Horton said. “The kids deserve this because they work so hard. It’s about the kids and it’s great they’re doing this for the kids.”