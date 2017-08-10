Categorized | Community

Volunteers Needed

Posted on August 10, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
This exercise is a collaborative effort to better prepare our community for a large scale disaster and mass medical surge
Partners include the Shelby County Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health, Agricenter International, hospitals and medical facilities in Shelby, Lauderdale and Tipton counties in Tennessee and DeSoto County in Mississippi, and other local emergency management agencies.
Volunteers are needed as “role players” to act as patients experiencing illnesses or injuries.
The date is Oct. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine) at Agricenter International at Entrance C located at 7777 Walnut Grove in Memphis. For more information, contact Tina.McElravey@shelbycountytn.gov or 508-7327. Groups are welcome and it’s for ages 12 and up. Sign up at www.shelbytnhealth.com/350/Upcoming-Exercises

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  