Volunteers Needed

Star Staff Reports

This exercise is a collaborative effort to better prepare our community for a large scale disaster and mass medical surge

Partners include the Shelby County Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health, Agricenter International, hospitals and medical facilities in Shelby, Lauderdale and Tipton counties in Tennessee and DeSoto County in Mississippi, and other local emergency management agencies.

Volunteers are needed as “role players” to act as patients experiencing illnesses or injuries.

The date is Oct. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine) at Agricenter International at Entrance C located at 7777 Walnut Grove in Memphis. For more information, contact Tina.McElravey@shelbycountytn.gov or 508-7327. Groups are welcome and it’s for ages 12 and up. Sign up at www.shelbytnhealth.com/350/Upcoming-Exercises