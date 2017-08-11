Categorized | Business, News

NEWS ALERT: Planet Fitness to open Monday in Millington

Posted on August 11, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Planet Fitness Millington comingThe Judgement Free Zone opens in Flag City this Monday.

Planet Fitness Millington opens it’s doors at 8239 Highway 51 North next week. The United States franchisor and operator fitness centers based in Hampton, N.H., has been popping up throughout the Memphis area over recent years with more locations to come. One of the first locations was in Bartlett at 5740 Stage Road. There is even a Planet Fitness in Whitehaven at 4126 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Now Millington joins the group with more than 1,300 clubs across America. Planet Fitness caters to novice and casual gym users. For more information, call 407-2550.

