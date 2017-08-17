Board adopts resolution to apply for $1,032,000 grant from state

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution this week to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for wastewater treatment system improvements.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Mike Caruthers and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

The resolution states that Tennessee amended its approved Action Plan for the disaster recovery funds from the storms that affected the state in 2011 and 2012. It notes that these funds were only available to communities that were declared disaster areas because of the flooding.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development requested a full grant application from Millington for improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will include replacement of sand filters and an emergency generator.

The resolution authorizes City Engineer Jason Dixon to prepare and submit an application to the TDECD for $1,032,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

Shortly before the vote, City Finance Director John Trusty said a public hearing was conducted at 5 p.m. Monday in the Board Chamber at City Hall to obtain input from residents.

“This is part of the procedure to go through in order to receive these funds,” he noted. “The state has already earmarked them for us.”

Because the grant is funded 100 percent, Trusty said no local matching funds are required.