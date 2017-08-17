Calendar of Events August 17, 2017

Month of August

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The Millington Crisis Center has a continual need of personal care items: soap/shampoo/conditioner/deodorant men’s & women’s/toothpaste & feminine products. The Center is also starting a new project to help folks learn to read and speak English. Also the Center is looking for paperbacks (cheaper to mail), all kinds, children’s too.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

*The Millington Lions Club Is taking pre-paid orders for 10-12 pounds smoked butts at a fee for each for the 4th of July. Prepared by Smokey Mountain Catering. For more information, call Linda Overstreet at 489-3208 or fax 872-6896 or email overstrl@yahoo.com

*Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by the Apostolic Church of Millington in Room 108 from Aug. 3 to Sept. 28 on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with Coordinators BJ and Dana Rouse. Link to Sign-up: https://fpu.com/1038221

For more information, contact the Church Office at: 901-872-3558 or info@tacmillington.org

Aug. 2- Sept. 17

“You Are..” is a new series of messages that are being given at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3999 West Union Road. It is affirming that we are God’s creations and that He knows us and plans the best for us. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Jeremiah 29:11. Come join us for an inspiring, comforting message. Rev. James Hamblin officiating. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 876-5757.

Aug. 17

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, August 17 at IHOP Restaurant, 8484 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Aug. 19-20, 26-27

The Mid-South Renaissance Faire is proud to announce it’s third annual festival taking place on August 19, 20, 26 and 27, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day and to be held at USA Baseball Stadium in Millington. Travel back in time to the Elizabethan era at this unique family-friendly outdoor festival. Full schedule and details are found at midsouthrenfaire.com

Sept. 6 KICKS will start on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6-8 p.m., for children Kindergarten to fifth grade. This will include a meal, worship, crafts and recreation. It will take place at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3099 West Union Road. For more information, call 876-5757.

Sept. 8-9

International Goat Days Festival will be held in September at the USA Stadium Complex. For more information, call 873-5770.

Sept. 9

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Goat Run will be held Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. as part of the 28th Annual Goat Days International Festival to be held at USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. Register on line at: www.racesonline.com Link: https://www.racesonline.com/events/1st-annual-macc-goat-run

Sept. 9

The Naval Support Activity Mid-South Fleet and Family Support Center in Millington is extending an invitation to Retired Activities Seminar/Veterans and Spouses Job Fair. This event is to be held on Saturday at the NSA Conference Center located at 5700 Attu Street in Millington. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors will open for exhibitors to set-up at 7 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Brenda.sherman@navy.mil or fax to: 901-874-5556 or 874-5330.

Sept. 16

Celebrate Munford 2017 with title sponsor Admiral Custom Roofing will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Downtown Munford. There will be food, music, an art show, crafts and more. For more information, visit www.munford.com

Memphis International Raceway Happenings

September 15-17:The F-Body Nationals

October 14: Spyder Off Road Performance/Truck Mania

For more information, call www.racemir.com

Munford Parks & Recreation Department

Offers Summer Activities

Munford Parks & Recreation has compiled a varied schedule for summer activities through a series of camps and workshops. Anyone wishing to participate in any camp or workshop is first asked to pre-register online at www.munford.com at least a week in advance. For more information contact the Rec Center at 837-5972 or visit 63 College Street, Munford.

2017 TEAM SPORTS REGISTRATION DATES

August 1-31: Adult Softball There is a cost.

September 4-24: Cheerleading for ages 4-15; There is a cost.

October 1-31: Youth Basketball for ages 4-18; There is a cost. All ages are co-ed.