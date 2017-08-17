Local Students Honored for Exceptional Academic Success

Tristan Barker and Samantha Taylor, eighth-grade students from Millington Middle, are among the students that were honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) for their exceptional scores on the ACT. They were recognized at a ceremony at Belmont University on May 8. Duke TIP’s Seventh Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, these academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then hosts annual recognition ceremonies to honor the seventh graders who scored the highest on the ACT.