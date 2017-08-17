Public Safety August 17, 2017

Arrests

July 25- 40-year-old Brownsville male charged with failure to appear

July 26- 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 27-year-old Millington male charged with violations, penalty, venue, providing records for prosecution and failure to appear; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear and revocation of suspension of sentence; 19-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear;

July 27- 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 42-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

July 28- 33-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

July 29- 24-year-old Byhalia, Miss., male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood, drivers to exercise due care, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia; 35-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear and domestic assault

July 30- 27-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 31-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 22-year-old male charged with failure to appear;

July 31- 37-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 28-year-old Atoka male charged with aggravated burglary;

Aug. 1- 28-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood and lights required on motor vehicles; 19-year-old Memphis female charged with aggravated assault; 26-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Aug. 2- 39-year-old Covington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia; 52-year-old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 31-year-old Millington female charged with vandalism $500 or less and domestic assault;

Aug. 3- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 23-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Aug. 4- 33-year-old Ripley male charged failure to appear; 40-year-old female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 29-year-old Memphis male charged possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

Aug. 5- 24-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 26-year-old Millington female charged aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect or aggravated child endangerment and assault;

Aug. 6- 30-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence x2 and reckless driving; 66-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault

Fire Reports

July 29, 2017

Emergency medical assistance

July 23- 8039 Highway 51 North

July 24- 7824 Highway 51 North; 3510 West Union Road

July 25- 4661 Vincent Drive; 5072 Pruitt Street

July 27- 4756 Janie Cove; 7314 Baker Street; 7840 Highway 51 North Suite 7; 8248 Bobo Lane

July 28- 7790 Hickory Meadow Road; 4888 Ketta Lane; 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 8023 Highway 51 North; 4845 Cuba-Millington Road; 4234 Lucy Road; 5077 Easley Street Suite 102

July 29- 8949 Tracy Road

Cooking, fire

July 23- 4923 Navy Road

Assist invalid

July 24- 7790 Hickory Meadow Road

Motor vehicle incident/accident with injuries

July 25- 7980 Highway 51 North; 8050 Highway 51 North

Medical assistance

July 26- 4729 Oak Harbour Trace

July 29- 4863 Tickle View Drive; 4876 Bilrae Circle North; 7950 Memphis Avenue

Unintentional transmission of alarm

July 27- 3820 Micro Drive

Lock out

July 27- 7997 Quinn Circle

Building Fire

July 28- 7556 Regulus

Motor vehicle incident/accident no injuries

July 28-Navy Road and Highway 51 North

Alarm System

July 28- 4235 Sykes Road

DUI Blood Draw

July 29- 4836 Navy Road

August 5, 2017

Emergency medical assistance

July 30- 8188 Highway 51 North; 8565 Creek Mill Suite 103; 6959 Cades Brook Cove

Aug. 1- 4815 Oak Harbour Trace; 7656 Highway 51 North; 4983 Easley Street

Aug. 2- 8377 Quito Road; 4847 Navy Road ; 3763 Shane Road; 7460 Harrold Street; 7053 Honeysuckle Lane West

Aug. 3- 3820 Micro Drive

Aug. 4- 4944 Navy Road Suite 11; 7790 Hickory Meadow Road; 7726 Highway 51 North Suite 119; 4772 Navy Road; 7022 Richard Wilson Drive

Aug. 5- 7921 Martha Street; 5650 Attu

Medical assistance

July 31- Brinkley Drive

Aug. 3- 8074 Chambers Street

Aug. 5- 5077 Easley Street Suite 127; 7858 Church Street; 7942 Church Street

DUI Blood Draw

Aug. 1- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road

Unintentional transmission of alarm

Aug. 1- 8190 W Densford Street

Smoke or odor removal

Aug. 1- 4944 Navy Road

Dumpster or other/outside trash receptacle fire

Aug. 2- 8092 Soderlund Drive

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

Aug. 2- 8213 Bobo Lane

Aug. 3- 3101 Clancy Road

Person in distress

Aug. 4- 4738 Oak Harbour Trace

Gas leak (natural gas)

Aug. 4- 4683 Cedar Ridge Drive

Smoke detector activated/no fire unintentional

Aug. 4- 5077 Easley Street

Motor vehicle incident/accident with injuries

Aug. 5- 8512 Quito Road

Assistance

Aug. 5- 4663 Cedar Rose Drive

Motor vehicle incident/accident no injuries

Aug. 5- Raleigh-Millington Road and Highway 385; Highway 51 North and Shipp Road

City Court Reports

August 1, 2017

Fines

Jennifer m. Brooks- 4765 Bill Knight Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended

Patreon D. Brown- 1520 Whitney, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000

Walter Fitts- 6225 Division Lane, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding

Tajaylan V. Frison- 1681 Green Dolphin Street, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Derico A. Franklin- 5397 Cornstalk Cove, Memphis, aggravated robbery

James D. Lockett- 7385 Highway 51, Millington, failure to register as a six offender

Sentences

Paulalet D. Harper- 154 Roseland Acres Road, Atoka, theft of property under $1,000, granted diverison/probation

Demarius T. Jones- 926 Shadowline Drive, Memphis, violation of probation, six months of jail

Monica T. Miller- 4294 Mary Lynn Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, $50 fine no cost, $50 fine no cost

Jessica L. Peel- 1889 Harland Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended, speeding, $50 fine no cost, $50 fine no cost

Rufus M. Winfrey- 2543 Hargrove, Memphis, theft of property under $500, $50 fine no cost, 11/29 jail (11/27 suspended)

August 8, 2017

Fines

Mark R. Bryan- 137 Ruth Shankle Drive, Munford, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory L. Coates- 6581 Ricks Road, Arlington, diversion revoked, possession of controlled substance $750 fine plus cost, possession drug paraphernalia $250 fine plus cost

Linnie V. Gibbons- 33 Lawrence Cove, Munford, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear/booking and process, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, speeding

Willie D. Gray- 108 Lynn Lane, Millington, driving while license suspended, no seat belt

Carolyn A. Setttles- 3536 Kensett Drive, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000

Tara R. Shaw- 1891 W Fletcher Run Circle, Cordova, driving while license suspended, speeding

Nicole M. Taylor- 4668 Saratoga Road, Millington, failure to provide of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding

Thomas A. Thompson- 7720 Tecumseh Street, Millington, failure to appear/non payment of fine, failure to appear, failure to appear

Wendy C. Whipple- 282 Adam, Drummonds, theft of property under $1,000

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Doramont A. Buss- 54 Bomar Street, Munford, driving under the influence, reckless driving

Marquez L. Cobbins- 617 Benham Aveune, Memphis, theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000

Paul K. Faucher- 439 A Peete Street, Covington, possession controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia

James R. Holiman- 348 Mallard Pointe Road, Drummonds, leaving scene of accident/injury

Deketrick L. Jamison- 835 Carol Ann Cove, Memphis, possession controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Michael Powers- 282 Rolling Meadows Drive, Drummonds, aggravated burglary