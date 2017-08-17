Public Safety August 17, 2017

Posted on August 17, 2017.
July 25- 40-year-old Brownsville male charged with failure to appear
July 26- 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 27-year-old Millington male charged with violations, penalty, venue, providing records for prosecution and failure to appear; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear and revocation of suspension of sentence; 19-year-old Arlington male charged with failure to appear;
July 27- 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 42-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
July 28- 33-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
July 29- 24-year-old Byhalia, Miss., male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood, drivers to exercise due care, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia; 35-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear and domestic assault
July 30- 27-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 31-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 22-year-old male charged with failure to appear;
July 31- 37-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 28-year-old Atoka male charged with aggravated burglary;
Aug. 1- 28-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood and lights required on motor vehicles; 19-year-old Memphis female charged with aggravated assault; 26-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 2- 39-year-old Covington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia; 52-year-old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 31-year-old Millington female charged with vandalism $500 or less and domestic assault;
Aug. 3- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 23-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 4- 33-year-old Ripley male charged failure to appear; 40-year-old female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 29-year-old Memphis male charged possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;
Aug. 5- 24-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 26-year-old Millington female charged aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect or aggravated child endangerment and assault;
Aug. 6- 30-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence x2 and reckless driving; 66-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault
Fire Reports
July 29, 2017
Emergency medical assistance
July 23- 8039 Highway 51 North
July 24- 7824 Highway 51 North; 3510 West Union Road
July 25- 4661 Vincent Drive; 5072 Pruitt Street
July 27- 4756 Janie Cove; 7314 Baker Street; 7840 Highway 51 North Suite 7; 8248 Bobo Lane
July 28- 7790 Hickory Meadow Road; 4888 Ketta Lane; 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 8023 Highway 51 North; 4845 Cuba-Millington Road; 4234 Lucy Road; 5077 Easley Street Suite 102
July 29- 8949 Tracy Road
Cooking, fire
July 23- 4923 Navy Road
Assist invalid
July 24- 7790 Hickory Meadow Road
Motor vehicle incident/accident with injuries
July 25- 7980 Highway 51 North; 8050 Highway 51 North
Medical assistance
July 26- 4729 Oak Harbour Trace
July 29- 4863 Tickle View Drive; 4876 Bilrae Circle North; 7950 Memphis Avenue
Unintentional transmission of alarm
July 27- 3820 Micro Drive
Lock out
July 27- 7997 Quinn Circle
Building Fire
July 28- 7556 Regulus
Motor vehicle incident/accident no injuries
July 28-Navy Road and Highway 51 North
Alarm System
July 28- 4235 Sykes Road
DUI Blood Draw
July 29- 4836 Navy Road
August 5, 2017
Emergency medical assistance
July 30- 8188 Highway 51 North; 8565 Creek Mill Suite 103; 6959 Cades Brook Cove
Aug. 1- 4815 Oak Harbour Trace; 7656 Highway 51 North; 4983 Easley Street
Aug. 2- 8377 Quito Road; 4847 Navy Road ; 3763 Shane Road; 7460 Harrold Street; 7053 Honeysuckle Lane West
Aug. 3- 3820 Micro Drive
Aug. 4- 4944 Navy Road Suite 11; 7790 Hickory Meadow Road; 7726 Highway 51 North Suite 119; 4772 Navy Road; 7022 Richard Wilson Drive
Aug. 5- 7921 Martha Street; 5650 Attu
Medical assistance
July 31- Brinkley Drive
Aug. 3- 8074 Chambers Street
Aug. 5- 5077 Easley Street Suite 127; 7858 Church Street; 7942 Church Street
DUI Blood Draw
Aug. 1- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road
Unintentional transmission of alarm
Aug. 1- 8190 W Densford Street
Smoke or odor removal
Aug. 1- 4944 Navy Road
Dumpster or other/outside trash receptacle fire
Aug. 2- 8092 Soderlund Drive
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
Aug. 2- 8213 Bobo Lane
Aug. 3- 3101 Clancy Road
Person in distress
Aug. 4- 4738 Oak Harbour Trace
Gas leak (natural gas)
Aug. 4- 4683 Cedar Ridge Drive
Smoke detector activated/no fire unintentional
Aug. 4- 5077 Easley Street
Motor vehicle incident/accident with injuries
Aug. 5- 8512 Quito Road
Assistance
Aug. 5- 4663 Cedar Rose Drive
Motor vehicle incident/accident no injuries
Aug. 5- Raleigh-Millington Road and Highway 385; Highway 51 North and Shipp Road
City Court Reports
August 1, 2017
Fines
Jennifer m. Brooks- 4765 Bill Knight Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended
Patreon D. Brown- 1520 Whitney, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000
Walter Fitts- 6225 Division Lane, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding
Tajaylan V. Frison- 1681 Green Dolphin Street, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Derico A. Franklin- 5397 Cornstalk Cove, Memphis, aggravated robbery
James D. Lockett- 7385 Highway 51, Millington, failure to register as a six offender
Sentences
Paulalet D. Harper- 154 Roseland Acres Road, Atoka, theft of property under $1,000, granted diverison/probation
Demarius T. Jones- 926 Shadowline Drive, Memphis, violation of probation, six months of jail
Monica T. Miller- 4294 Mary Lynn Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, $50 fine no cost, $50 fine no cost
Jessica L. Peel- 1889 Harland Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended, speeding, $50 fine no cost, $50 fine no cost
Rufus M. Winfrey- 2543 Hargrove, Memphis, theft of property under $500, $50 fine no cost, 11/29 jail (11/27 suspended)
August 8, 2017
Fines
Mark R. Bryan- 137 Ruth Shankle Drive, Munford, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory L. Coates- 6581 Ricks Road, Arlington, diversion revoked, possession of controlled substance $750 fine plus cost, possession drug paraphernalia $250 fine plus cost
Linnie V. Gibbons- 33 Lawrence Cove, Munford, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear/booking and process, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, speeding
Willie D. Gray- 108 Lynn Lane, Millington, driving while license suspended, no seat belt
Carolyn A. Setttles- 3536 Kensett Drive, Memphis, theft of property under $1,000
Tara R. Shaw- 1891 W Fletcher Run Circle, Cordova, driving while license suspended, speeding
Nicole M. Taylor- 4668 Saratoga Road, Millington, failure to provide of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding
Thomas A. Thompson- 7720 Tecumseh Street, Millington, failure to appear/non payment of fine, failure to appear, failure to appear
Wendy C. Whipple- 282 Adam, Drummonds, theft of property under $1,000
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Doramont A. Buss- 54 Bomar Street, Munford, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Marquez L. Cobbins- 617 Benham Aveune, Memphis, theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000
Paul K. Faucher- 439 A Peete Street, Covington, possession controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia
James R. Holiman- 348 Mallard Pointe Road, Drummonds, leaving scene of accident/injury
Deketrick L. Jamison- 835 Carol Ann Cove, Memphis, possession controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Michael Powers- 282 Rolling Meadows Drive, Drummonds, aggravated burglary
