Getting Medieval: Ren-Faire enters second weekend in Millington

By Vicki Clark

The Mid-South Renaissance Faire opened up last weekend with many coming to the USA Stadium Complex in Millington. Sunday at the third annual festival Cordova residents and brothers Koah Falls and Kannon Silliman made the trip to Flag City in full gear. Falls even enjoyed a large smoked turkey leg after hours of Medieval sword fighting. Falls and Nash joined their guardians in partaking in the combat demonstrations of the Society for Creative Anachromisms. The Mid-South Renaissance Faire concludes this weekend Aug. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day at USA Baseball Stadium in Millington. You still have a chance to travel back in time to the Elizabethan era at this unique family-friendly outdoor festival. Full schedule and details are found at midsouthrenfaire.com