Getting Shelby in Shape

Posted on August 24, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
Healthy Shelby 5K logoThe Healthy Shelby 5K and Health Fair will take place Sept. 2 starting at 8 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park. Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is inviting all to come out and participate.
In addition to the 5K there will be an award ceremony, special appearances and much more.
All proceeds will benefit Healthy Shelby and its efforts to publicize health concerns among the county.
The sponsors for the 2017 event are Aetna, Willis Towers Watson, Regional One Health, Cigna, Baptist and Prudential.
For more information, visit www.healthyshelby5K.raceonline.com

