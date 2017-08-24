MIR puts on the B.R.A.K.E.S in September

Star Staff Reports

The Memphis International Raceway in Millington will host BRAKES, the teen pro-active driving school, on Sept. 9-10 from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.

MIR is located at 5500 Victory Lane in Millington. This year’s BRAKES class is in memory of Dalton Millican. Dalton is the late son of IHRA legend and Drummonds native Clay Millican. Dalton passed away after a motorcycle accident.

B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, was founded in 2008, following the tragic highway accident that claimed the lives of drag racing champion Doug Herbert’s sons, Jon and James.

The nationally acclaimed teen proactive driving school teaches advanced behind-the-wheel defensive driving and accident avoidance in KIA-provided vehicles.

Clay will be a part of the event at the track he grew up. Millican groomed his skills as a youth racing at then Memphis Motorsports Park. Since the venue has become Memphis International Raceway, Millican has returned for races and promotional events like BRAKES.

For more information or to register, visit www.PutOnTheBRAKES.org. To participate in BRAKES, teenagers 15-19 must have valid learners permit or drivers license, 30 hours of driving experience behind the wheel and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.