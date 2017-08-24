River City DAR will participate in the Rosemark Country Fair

Star Staff Reports

The River City Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have two booths in the Rosemark Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The fair will be held in the Rosemark Historical District on the grounds of Richland Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.

River City DAR was the winner of Best Educational Exhibit for the 2016 fair.

As in past fairs some of the members will be wearing period clothing.

There will also be various displays on Constitution Week, Celebrate America, American Heritage, United States Flag and Genealogy as well as Conservation and Project Patriot.

The theme this year is World War I and Women’s Suffragists.

Time for the fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.