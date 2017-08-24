So-so Solar Event

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The date Aug. 21, 2017 will be remembered by most in the United States as the day of the solar eclipse. Across the Mid-South, thousands stopped work, driving, school or whatever they were doing to view the astronomical event. On Monday, all of North America was treated to an eclipse of the sun. In Millington about noon, Court Clerk Diane Land see, Assistant Court Clerk Beverly Barnes and Millington Police Department Evidence Tech Cathy Harris tried to get a glimpse of the eclipse. But the clouds sent the women back into their offices disappointed.

Minutes later as the moon continued its path over the sun, students at Millington Elementary School returned back into their classroom after a brief moment of the sun poking through the clouds. Some of the children cheered with just a brief sight of the event.

Down the round around 12:37 p.m., the workers at J&J Upholstery located at 5143 Easley Street grabbed welding helmets and glasses to check out the sun. Chris Fitzgerald was first to step out of the business getting a few seconds of the eclipse.

Seconds later Steven Jenkins pulled out the helmet to view the eclipse with Kellie Jackson looking over his shoulder.

The breakdown of the eclipse was anyone within the path of totality could see the total solar eclipse. This path where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path saw a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.