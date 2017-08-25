Public Notice

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

FOR CONSULTING ENGINEER SERVICES

Requests for Qualifications will be received at Millington City Hall, 7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053 for consulting engineer services for:

RFQ #2018-1 – CONSULTING ENGINEER SERVICES FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OVERSIGHT FOR SAND FILTER REPLACEMENT AND GENERATOR REPLACEMENT FOR WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

All RFQ’s Due SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 at 10 AM and will be opened immediately thereafter.

Detailed information and requirements can be obtained at www.millingtontn.gov/bids.aspx.

Evaluation proceedings will be conducted within the established guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory action based upon the grounds of race, color, sex, creed or national origin.