TRA’s Clifton heading to Williams Baptist Softball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Shelby Clifton has been a “big hit” on the Tipton-Rosemark Academy campus the past three years.

The softball standout known for her homers and doubles made such a splash with her .465 batting average that Williams Baptist College Softball coaches Laura Tucker and Andrea Drake made the trip to Rosemark on a few occasions to see Clifton in action.

All of Head Coach Tucker’s hard work paid off in recruiting process, when Clifton inked her national letter of intent yesterday afternoon in the TRA Lobby. Clifton will bring her talents, which include a fielding position of .995, to Walnut Ridge, Ark., to play with the Lady Eagles.

Clifton celebrated her signing day among friends, family and past coaches. Joining her for the official picture were Williams Baptist coaches, TRA Lady Rebels Head Coach Johnie Sanfratello, her father Jay Dee Clifton and her sister Hannah.

Hannah played at Covington and earned a scholarship to Bethel. Now Shelby has earned the achievement of signing a college scholarship.

Shelby will enter her senior year as the primary catcher for the Lady Rebels. She has been the team’s Defensive Player of the Year 2015-17. Shelby was named to the 2016 Division II West All-Tournament Team, 2016 and 2017 Division II West All District squad. And those same years she was All-State West Tennessee Division II. She has been named Best of the Preps as well the past two seasons.

In her three years of prep action, Clifton has 10 home runs and 38 doubles.