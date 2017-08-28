Closeout Market opens in Millington today

By Whitney Fisher

The Closeout Market celebrated the grand opening of Millington Mattress & Appliance Home Store today located at 9270 Highway 51 North.

There are two other location in Covington and Atoka, and the owners are Michael and Christina Scarbrough.

The Closeout Market sells previously owned merchandise. They are factory seconds, closeouts discounted model mattresses. The Market also has appliances that might be scratched or dented. The items are all tested by The Closeout Market technicians in a local facility and backed by a 90-day warranty.

The store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.