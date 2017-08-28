Categorized | Business

Closeout Market opens in Millington today

Posted on August 28, 2017.

By Whitney Fisher

BUS Closeout MarketThe Closeout Market celebrated the grand opening of Millington Mattress & Appliance Home Store today located at 9270 Highway 51 North.

There are two other location in Covington and Atoka, and the owners are Michael and Christina Scarbrough.

The Closeout Market sells previously owned merchandise. They are factory seconds, closeouts discounted model mattresses. The Market also has appliances that might be scratched or dented. The items are all tested by The Closeout Market technicians in a local facility and backed by a 90-day warranty.

The store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  