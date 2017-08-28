SPORTS ALERT: Cougars move up in the Power 10 Rankings

Posted on August 28, 2017.
Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 3.
WEEK THREE
1. Cordova (2-0)
(W 48-0 Craigmont, next game Fri. vs. Whitehaven)
2. Briarcrest (2-0)
(W 48-7 Goodpasture Christian, Fri. vs. Madison-Ridgeland)
3. Germantown (2-0)
(W 35-24 Houston, Fri. @ Millington)
4. St. Benedict (2-0)
(W 46-14 Overton, Sep. 8 vs. Westwood)
5. Munford (2-0)
(W 33-12 Millington, Fri. vs. Overton)
6.Bartlett (2-0)
(W 21-7 Bolton, Fri. vs. Collierville)
7. Arlington (1-1)
(W 48-29 St. George’s, Fri. @ Houston)
8. St. George’s (1-1)
(L 48-29 Arlington, Fri. @ Northpoint Christian)
9. Houston (1-1)
(L 35-24 Germantown, Fri. vs. Arlington)
10. FACS (1-1)
(L 56-21 Covington, Fri. vs. ECS)
WEEK TWO
1. Cordova
2. Briarcrest
3. Germantown
4. St. George’s
5. FACS
6. Houston
7. Munford
8. St. Benedict
9. Arlington
10. Millington
Recent Comments