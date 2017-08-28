Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Cougars move up in the Power 10 Rankings

Posted on August 28, 2017.

Cougars run outIntroducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 3.

WEEK THREE
1. Cordova (2-0)
(W 48-0 Craigmont, next game Fri. vs. Whitehaven)
2. Briarcrest (2-0)
(W 48-7 Goodpasture Christian, Fri. vs. Madison-Ridgeland)
3.  Germantown (2-0)
(W 35-24 Houston, Fri. @ Millington)
4. St. Benedict (2-0)
(W 46-14 Overton, Sep. 8 vs. Westwood)
5. Munford (2-0)
(W 33-12 Millington, Fri. vs. Overton)
6.Bartlett (2-0)
(W 21-7 Bolton, Fri. vs. Collierville)
7. Arlington (1-1)
(W 48-29 St. George’s, Fri. @ Houston)
8. St. George’s (1-1)
(L 48-29 Arlington, Fri. @  Northpoint Christian)
9. Houston (1-1)
(L 35-24 Germantown, Fri. vs. Arlington)
10. FACS (1-1)
(L 56-21 Covington, Fri. vs. ECS)

WEEK TWO
1. Cordova
2. Briarcrest
3.  Germantown
4. St. George’s
5. FACS
6. Houston
7. Munford
8. St. Benedict
9. Arlington
10. Millington

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  