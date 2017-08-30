Trojan Football participates in Buffalo Wild Wings’ Teammate Card fund raiser

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Trojan Football has been selected to participate in the Buffalo Wild Wings’ Home Team Advantage Program for this season.

Each teammate has received via email a “Teammate Card” and every time he show the card at the sponsoring Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of their total bill (less promotional discounts and unless otherwise specified) back to your program if you have met all of the program requirements.

Here is How the Program Works:

Bring your Teammate Card into your sponsoring restaurant, during your season. Details are on your card. Show your card, on a mobile device or via printed copy, to your server and let them know you are part of the Home Town Advantage Program. The server will add 10 percent of your total sales to your team’s running total. It’s that easy! At the end of the season, Buffalo Wild Wings will donate the 10 percent of sales that your entire team generated throughout the season back to your team. The manager will contact your coach to set up a date and time to present your team with the donation.

The offer is valid at Buffalo Wild Wings located at 8544 Highway 51 North in Millington. For more information, call 872-3800.