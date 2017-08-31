Mixed Bowl

The Horton family was separated for a few hours last Friday night. But before the kickoff of the 2017 M&M Bowl between the Munford Cougars and the Millington Trojans at Mooney Bosewell Field in Millington, Millington Central High School teacher/coach Jay Horton broke bread with his daughters. Audrey, fifth grader, joined forces with her older sister, Lauren who is a freshman at Munford High School. The daughters were on the winning side of the field with the Cougars taking the game 33-12.