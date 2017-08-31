Categorized | Community

Perfect Solar View

Posted on August 31, 2017.

Hale Eclipse 1 Hale Eclipse 2 Hale Eclipse 3 Hale Eclipse 4 Hale Eclipse WaltersOn Sunday, Aug. 20 Walter Hale Sr. and Water Hale, Jr set up their camera to get pictures of the upcoming solar eclipse. The duo went to B&H Photo on the internet to get the right settings. Walter Jr. took the camera up to Gallatin, and spent the day taking more than 1,100 pictures. Meanwhile most Millington residents tried to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse from their homes, schools or places of work had limited success.
This was the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979. Millington and West Tennessee was able to see a partial eclipse. The cloudy day did prevent most people in the Memphis area from seeing the eclipse at the peak around 1:20 p.m.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul   Sep »
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  