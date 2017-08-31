Public Safety August 31, 2017

Posted on August 31, 2017.
Arrest
August 14, 2017
Aug. 14 – 33-year-old Memphis male charged with robbery; 34-year-old Ripley male charged with worthless checks;
Aug. 15- 18-year-old Munford female charged with assault; 19-year-old Atoka male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Aug. 16- 61-year-old Millington male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 17- 22-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence;
Aug. 18- 33-year-old Drummonds male charged with theft of property, conduct involving merchandise;
Aug. 19- 70-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 43-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with use of stolen plates, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;
Aug. 20- 31-year-old Drummonds female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 44-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;
City Court Reports
August 22, 2017
Fines
Samantha Winborne- 1519 Union Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Reagan G. Wilson- 100 PW Reed, Munford, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, driving while impaired, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving left of center of roadway, failure to provide proof of insurance, disregarded stop sign, refusal to submit;
Madison M. Wolfe- 1760 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, Miss., charged with assault;
Destiny L. Wright- 3328 Benjestown Road, Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Sentences
Kayla A. Asbury- 780 Carrolton Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession stolen license plates, $350 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, $50 fine plus cost;
Benjamin H. Bowles- 4836 North End Road, Millington, charged with domestic assault, $250 fine plus coat, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, no contact with victim;
Van L. Clayborn- 1103 Chicago Avenue, Memphis, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lo, $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, amended to No Driver’s License $50 fine plus cost;
Kristina A. Larsen- 2940 Bass Road, Millington, charged with reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost;
Sekata McDown- 7126 Dokkum Drive, Bartlett, charged with failure to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, 30 days in jail/6 credit;
George D. Roby II- 370 Russell Road, Drummonds, charged with theft of property under $500, no fine no cost, 11/29 jail, 5 days credit;
Dante H. Rush- 5039 Pitts Street, Millington, charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/28 at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Kenneth Turnage- 24 Letta Loop, Brighton, charged with assault, found probable cause-held to state;
Aolani N. Velazquez- 4809 Montgomery Road, Millington, charged with assault, granted diverson/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;
Markie N. Warren- 4275 Lucy Road, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, amended to possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 7048 Pam Drive; 4945 Navy Road Suite 1;
Aug. 14- 4490 Sykes Road; 4772 Navy Road;
Aug. 15- 4836 Navy Road; Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway; 4658 Doris Circle;
Aug. 16- 6359 IC Road; 4761 Janie Avenue; 4772 Navy Road; Easley Street and Navy Road; 4688 Oak Harbour Trace;
Aug. 17- 7029 Alderwood Drive; 4912 West Union Road;
Aug. 18- 8188 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 19- 4944 Navy Road;
Lock Out
Aug. 13- 4284 Shelby Road
Outside Rubbish
Aug. 13- 6928 Navy Road
Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 3875 Sykes Road
Aug. 14- 3887 Crenshaw Road;
Aug. 18- 8081 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector
Aug. 14- 5081 Easley Street;
Aug. 16- 5077 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;
Good Intent Call
Aug. 14- 4756 Janie Cove;
Person in Distress
Aug. 14- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;
Dumpster or Other
Aug. 15- 7768 Highway 51 North
Motor Vehicle Accident
Aug. 15- 7980 Highway 51 North
Aug. 16- Highway 51 North and Copper Creek Blvd
Assistance
Aug. 16- 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Assist Invalid
Aug. 16- 7961 Susan Street; 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Public Service
Aug. 16- 8415 Quito Road; 7195 Pam Drive;
Lightning Strike
Aug. 17- 4620 Goldsby Place;
Water or Steam
Aug. 17- 8765 Wells Road;
Smoke Scare/Odor
Aug. 18- 7930 Nelson Street;
False Alarm
Aug. 19- 5081 Easley Street; 3660 Shelby Road
