Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety August 31, 2017

Posted on August 31, 2017.

Public SafetyArrest
August 14, 2017
Aug. 14 – 33-year-old Memphis male charged with robbery; 34-year-old Ripley male charged with worthless checks;
Aug. 15- 18-year-old Munford female charged with assault; 19-year-old Atoka male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Aug. 16- 61-year-old Millington male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 17- 22-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence;
Aug. 18- 33-year-old Drummonds male charged with theft of property, conduct involving merchandise;
Aug. 19- 70-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 43-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with use of stolen plates, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;
Aug. 20- 31-year-old Drummonds female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 44-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports
August 22, 2017
Fines
Samantha Winborne- 1519 Union Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Reagan G. Wilson- 100 PW Reed, Munford, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, driving while impaired, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving left of center of roadway, failure to provide proof of insurance, disregarded stop sign, refusal to submit;
Madison M. Wolfe- 1760 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, Miss., charged with assault;
Destiny L. Wright- 3328 Benjestown Road, Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Sentences
Kayla A. Asbury- 780  Carrolton Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession stolen license plates, $350 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, $50 fine plus cost;
Benjamin H. Bowles- 4836 North End Road, Millington, charged with domestic assault, $250 fine plus coat, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, no contact with victim;
Van L. Clayborn- 1103 Chicago Avenue, Memphis, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lo, $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, amended to No Driver’s License $50 fine plus cost;
Kristina A. Larsen- 2940 Bass Road, Millington, charged with reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost;
Sekata McDown- 7126 Dokkum Drive, Bartlett, charged with failure to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, 30 days in jail/6 credit;
George D. Roby II- 370 Russell Road, Drummonds, charged with theft of property under $500, no fine no cost, 11/29 jail, 5 days credit;
Dante H. Rush- 5039 Pitts Street, Millington, charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/28 at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Kenneth Turnage- 24 Letta Loop, Brighton, charged with assault, found probable cause-held to state;
Aolani N. Velazquez- 4809 Montgomery Road, Millington, charged with assault, granted diverson/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;
Markie N. Warren- 4275 Lucy Road, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, amended to possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 7048 Pam Drive; 4945 Navy Road Suite 1;
Aug. 14- 4490 Sykes Road; 4772 Navy Road;
Aug. 15- 4836 Navy Road; Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway; 4658 Doris Circle;
Aug. 16- 6359 IC Road; 4761 Janie Avenue; 4772 Navy Road; Easley Street and Navy Road; 4688 Oak Harbour Trace;
Aug. 17- 7029 Alderwood Drive; 4912 West Union Road;
Aug. 18- 8188 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 19- 4944 Navy Road;
Lock Out
Aug. 13- 4284 Shelby Road
Outside Rubbish
Aug. 13- 6928 Navy Road
Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 3875 Sykes Road
Aug. 14- 3887 Crenshaw Road;
Aug. 18- 8081 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector
Aug. 14- 5081 Easley Street;
Aug. 16- 5077 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;
Good Intent Call
Aug. 14- 4756 Janie Cove;
Person in Distress
Aug. 14- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;
Dumpster or Other
Aug. 15- 7768 Highway 51 North
Motor Vehicle Accident
Aug. 15- 7980 Highway 51 North
Aug. 16- Highway 51 North and Copper Creek Blvd
Assistance
Aug. 16- 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Assist Invalid
Aug. 16- 7961 Susan Street; 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Public Service
Aug. 16- 8415 Quito Road; 7195 Pam Drive;
Lightning Strike
Aug. 17- 4620 Goldsby Place;
Water or Steam
Aug. 17- 8765 Wells Road;
Smoke Scare/Odor
Aug. 18- 7930 Nelson Street;
False Alarm
Aug. 19- 5081 Easley Street; 3660 Shelby Road

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul   Sep »
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  