Public Safety August 31, 2017

Arrest

August 14, 2017

Aug. 14 – 33-year-old Memphis male charged with robbery; 34-year-old Ripley male charged with worthless checks;

Aug. 15- 18-year-old Munford female charged with assault; 19-year-old Atoka male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Aug. 16- 61-year-old Millington male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Aug. 17- 22-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence;

Aug. 18- 33-year-old Drummonds male charged with theft of property, conduct involving merchandise;

Aug. 19- 70-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 43-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with use of stolen plates, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Aug. 20- 31-year-old Drummonds female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 44-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

August 22, 2017

Fines

Samantha Winborne- 1519 Union Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Reagan G. Wilson- 100 PW Reed, Munford, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, driving while impaired, evading arrest by motor vehicle, driving left of center of roadway, failure to provide proof of insurance, disregarded stop sign, refusal to submit;

Madison M. Wolfe- 1760 Epping Forest Drive, Southaven, Miss., charged with assault;

Destiny L. Wright- 3328 Benjestown Road, Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Sentences

Kayla A. Asbury- 780 Carrolton Avenue, Memphis, charged with possession stolen license plates, $350 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, $50 fine plus cost;

Benjamin H. Bowles- 4836 North End Road, Millington, charged with domestic assault, $250 fine plus coat, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, no contact with victim;

Van L. Clayborn- 1103 Chicago Avenue, Memphis, charged with failure to maintain control/safe lo, $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, amended to No Driver’s License $50 fine plus cost;

Kristina A. Larsen- 2940 Bass Road, Millington, charged with reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost;

Sekata McDown- 7126 Dokkum Drive, Bartlett, charged with failure to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, 30 days in jail/6 credit;

George D. Roby II- 370 Russell Road, Drummonds, charged with theft of property under $500, no fine no cost, 11/29 jail, 5 days credit;

Dante H. Rush- 5039 Pitts Street, Millington, charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/28 at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Kenneth Turnage- 24 Letta Loop, Brighton, charged with assault, found probable cause-held to state;

Aolani N. Velazquez- 4809 Montgomery Road, Millington, charged with assault, granted diverson/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;

Markie N. Warren- 4275 Lucy Road, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, amended to possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Aug. 13- 7048 Pam Drive; 4945 Navy Road Suite 1;

Aug. 14- 4490 Sykes Road; 4772 Navy Road;

Aug. 15- 4836 Navy Road; Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway; 4658 Doris Circle;

Aug. 16- 6359 IC Road; 4761 Janie Avenue; 4772 Navy Road; Easley Street and Navy Road; 4688 Oak Harbour Trace;

Aug. 17- 7029 Alderwood Drive; 4912 West Union Road;

Aug. 18- 8188 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 19- 4944 Navy Road;

Lock Out

Aug. 13- 4284 Shelby Road

Outside Rubbish

Aug. 13- 6928 Navy Road

Medical Assistance

Aug. 13- 3875 Sykes Road

Aug. 14- 3887 Crenshaw Road;

Aug. 18- 8081 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector

Aug. 14- 5081 Easley Street;

Aug. 16- 5077 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;

Good Intent Call

Aug. 14- 4756 Janie Cove;

Person in Distress

Aug. 14- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;

Dumpster or Other

Aug. 15- 7768 Highway 51 North

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 15- 7980 Highway 51 North

Aug. 16- Highway 51 North and Copper Creek Blvd

Assistance

Aug. 16- 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;

Assist Invalid

Aug. 16- 7961 Susan Street; 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;

Public Service

Aug. 16- 8415 Quito Road; 7195 Pam Drive;

Lightning Strike

Aug. 17- 4620 Goldsby Place;

Water or Steam

Aug. 17- 8765 Wells Road;

Smoke Scare/Odor

Aug. 18- 7930 Nelson Street;

False Alarm

Aug. 19- 5081 Easley Street; 3660 Shelby Road