SPORTS ALERT: TRA moves into Power 10 for first time, Cougars move up a spot

Posted on September 3, 2017.
Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 4.
WEEK FOUR
1. Briarcrest (3-0)
(W 27-7 Madison-Ridgeland, next game Fri. @ Haywood)
2. Germantown (3-0)
(W 49-3 Millington, Fri. vs. Collierville)
3. Cordova (2-1)
(L 29-12 Whitehaven, Fri. vs. Douglass
(W 64-0 Rossville, Fri. vs. Greenfield)
(W 14-13 FACS, Fri. vs. St. George’s)
WEEK THREE
1. Cordova
2. Briarcrest
3. Germantown
4. St. Benedict
5. Munford
6. Bartlett
7. Arlington
8. St. George’s
9. Houston
10. FACS
Recent Comments