Obituaries: August 2017

MARTIE JANE HALEY

Martie Jane Haley, 42, died peacefully at her home on Aug. 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., in Millington. Left to remember her are her parents, Roy Haley and Janie Travis Hunt of Millington; her son, Austin Hammett of Millington, one sister, Carol Bruner of Atoka, her “Ma” Vester Johnson, her “PaPa” Glenn Murphy; her aunts, Judy Grammer, Sherry Johnson, Jean Stacy, Tammy Armstrong, Ruth Mangrum; her uncles, Larry Travis, Dale Johnson, Jerry Haley, Frank Haley, Eugene Haley, Danny Haley, Terry Haley, many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family, whom she admired and loved so very much. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles “BUD” Haley of Millington; Martha Hedrick of Poplar Bluff, Mo., her grandfather, James Travis of Chicago, Ill., her uncle, Michael Haley. Martie grew up in Millington. She was a true Tennessee girl at heart, she loved everybody and always looked for the good in people. She loved to talk. She enjoyed being a mother to her son that she thought she would never have, until God blessed her with a child. She was always trying to help people in any way that she could. Always gentle and kind, personable and loved by all who had the privilege of having her in their life. She was a gift of life, now she is giving back. She was a lucky woman who led a happy life. One true “BEAUTIFUL SOUL.” When the cancer recurred this year and she was told it was terminal, she decided that she was going to be joyful about having had a full life, rather than sad about having to die. She was at peace, for she knew God had a plan for her. A memorial service will be held for her at Kerrville Presbyterian Church, 9216 N. Kerrville Rosemark Road, Millington, TN on August 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. Followed by a gathering at the church.

SIDNEY M. WILLIAMSON MITCHELL

Sidney M. Williamson Mitchell went to be with her Lord and savior on Aug. 8, 2017. She was born Nov. 15, 1937 to Judge Aden Williamson and Mary Francis Williamson of Newport, AR both of whom preceded her in death, as did a son, James E. Mitchell and two brothers, Charles Williamson and James Williamson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Donald L. Mitchell; children, Carey Mitchell of Millington, Sandra (Jeff) Owens of MIllington, Jeff (Carol) Mitchell of Olive Branch, Miss., Michael (Elizabeth) Mitchell of Memphis, and David Mitchell of Millington; sister, Sharon (Cap) Pugh of Millington; grandchildren, Sarah (Jason) Ross of Southaven, MS, Jennifer (Gary) Miller of Memphis, Olivia Mitchell, Sydney Mitchell, Jack Mitchell and Mary Mitchell all of Memphis. Sidney was retired from MWR Millington Naval Base. In 1955 she married Donald L. Mitchell who served in the U.S. Navy. They and their growing family made homes in Norfolk, Va., China Lake, Calif., Charleston, S.C. and Millington. She was a devoted mother who worked and raised her family alone often times as her husband’s naval career kept him away. Sidney was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Millington. The family received friends Friday (Aug 11) from 10 a.m. until the service at noon at the Millington Chapel. Additional services were held Saturday at Jackson Funeral Home in Newport, Ark. Interment followed in Clark Cemetery Long Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Cancer Center.

The family of Sidney M. Mitchell would like to express their appreciation to the many friends of the Millington community for their love and friendship to this family during the loss of our loved one, Ms. Sidney. We would especially like to express our gratitude to Boatwright Pharmacy (Leroy and Steve) and Pastor Dave for the spiritual love and support that was given to the family. We would like to thank Munford Funeral Home Millington for their professional assistance for Mrs. Mitchell, and a special thank you to the ladies and staff of our First Baptist Church kitchen for the great abundance and wonderful food that was sent to our home during this period. May God be with you. Thank you people of Millington.

We love you,

The Sidney Mitchell Family

ANN THWEATT TAYLOR KRENEK

Ann Thweatt Taylor Krenek, 85, formerly of Millington, and Ridgeland, Miss., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Ft. Walton Beach Hospital, Fla. She was born on Feb. 15, 1932 in Bolton, Ala. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Ernest J. Krenek on Feb. 21, 2016; her son, Clayton J. Krenek, parents, R. D. Taylor (Coach Taylor) and Vashti Thweatt Taylor, and brother, Donald K. Taylor. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Chris and Mary Beth Krenek, grandsons, Christopher Taylor Krenek and Matthew Joseph Krenek of Niceville, Fla., and nephew, Keith Taylor. Ann was salutatorian of Millington High School and a Music graduate of Maryville College. She was a Delta Airlines stewardess for four years before marrying Ernest Krenek, an Army Veteran and University of Texas mechanical engineer of Bay City, Texas. Ann and E.J. raised their sons in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Ann was a homemaker and E.J. worked on the SR-71 and F-15 for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, Inc. and retired with Vickers, Inc., Aerospace Division, in Jackson, Miss. Ann was a sweet and kind natured wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved classical music, reading, all her rescue dogs, and spending many a Fall and Spring at her family farmhouse on Shake Rag Road. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 7, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 4932 Easley Street, Millington, TN. A private burial will be held at a later date at West Union Cemetery at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Shelby County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.