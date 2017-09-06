BREAKING NEWS: Special night for TRA Football honors Lauren Moody

Star Staff Reports

Tipton-Rosemark Academy Head Coach Colin Pinner confirmed this afternoon that Friday night’s home against Greenfield will be a part of the school recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and paying tribute to the late Lauren Moody.

Moody passed away after her battle with cancer in December 2015. This would have been her senior year. Pinner said the Rebel Football program wanted to honor Moody’s memory and family Friday night.

“We are having the Life Flight helicopter bring the game ball Friday night,” Pinner said. “And the Moody family is receiving the ball.”

The No. 9 Rebels enter the game with a 2-0 record. The Greenfield Yellowjackets arrive to Millington this Friday 1-2 after starting the season with a 20-0 win over Fulton City. TRA is coming off a 64-0 victory over Rossville. The dominant performance bolted the Rebels into the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 rankings this week.

Pinner said the Rebels are focused on trying to go 3-0 but he wants the community to give some attention to trying to beat childhood cancer.

“We are also participating with MaxPreps in donating $7 for every TD in the month,” he concluded. “All teams in the state are able to participate. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Rebel Football Field.