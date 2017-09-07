Categorized | Community

Lucy Baptist to celebrate 147 years

Posted on September 7, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
Lucy Baptist Church logoLucy Baptist Church, located at 4005 Lucy Road, in Millington, invites you to worship with its members and celebrate the church’s 147th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The Golden Offering for Tennessee Missions Beverage Bar will be open 9 a.m. in the Hospitality Room— come early to fellowship. Then you are welcomed to stay for Sunday School at 9:30 for all ages.  Worship Celebration begins at 10:45, which includes praise through song and scripture with former member Brandon Tucker preaching the message.
Tucker and his wife, Jenny, grew up in the Millington area and are former LBC members.  He currently serves as Elder at Lakewood Baptist Church in Oakland.  They have three sons — Hudson, Carter and Scout.
Noon Fellowship Meal follows and dinner is  potluck with beverages provided.  Stay and fellowship as long as you’d like. There will be no evening activities.
For more information, call 872-0623.

