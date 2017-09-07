Millington Family YMCA launches Youth Mentoring Program

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Family YMCA announces that it will be launching a brand new Youth Mentoring Program called “Solutions” this September. In partnership with Millington Middle School, the Solutions Youth Mentoring Program will become a fixture at the Millington Middle School and will work closely with students, administrators and the community while displaying the values of the Y.

The Solutions Program is designed to develop teens through leadership training, character development, service to others and social development. Outcomes of the program will include measurable results as improved leadership skills and self-esteem.

Increased grade point averages, decreased truancies, behavioral referrals and tardiness, broadened life experiences, greater commitment to education and trusting relationships with the Solutions Team are other possible outcomes.

“One of the most important pieces for this youth development program to be successful is for the Y and our team to be present where our middle school kids LEARN (at school), PLAY (in the community) and where they sTAY (home visits), said Justin Inskeep, Millington Family YMCA Executive Director. “We are very excited about the Solutions Program and all of the success that it will undoubtedly bring to the students and their families. The Solutions Program is made possible due to the generosity of our donors and on-going support of the community that we serve.”

The Y works to ensure all individuals have the opportunity and support that they need to achieve their full potential.

“We work here in Millington and the surrounding areas to provide services to everyone regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support our neighbors,” Inskeep concluded.

For more information, call 873-1434.