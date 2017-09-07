No. 9 Rebels dominate Rossville 64-0

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

While three teams in The Millington Star’s coverage area were busy dominating action Friday night across the Mid-South, the buzz on Twitter was about Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

The shockwave was the Rebels’ 64-0 win over the Rossville Christian Academy Wolves. Head Coach Colin Pinner’s Rebels seized control early with 34 first-quarter points. The No. 9 Rebels added 23 more points in the second quarter to lead 57-0.

The scoring output began with Mac Fullen reaching the end zone from 11-yards out. About 3 minutes later TRA quarterback Donald Crowe located teammate Clayton Brown for a 34-yard TD pass to make the score 14-0.

The next TRA score came courtesy of Carter Weakley exploding for a 40-yard touchdown run. A few seconds later the Rebel defense got involved in the onslaught when Mike Mullens was tackled and fumbled caused by Matthew Coats. Daniel Haley recovered the ball for the score to make the tally 27-0.

The final touchdown of the first quarter came at the 2:20 mark when Howard Gray scored on a 53-yard run.

Looking for the knockout blow, TRA put another touchdown on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Crowe hit Jake Massey for a 34-yard TD pass.

TRA’s second defensive score came when Jared LaFosse recovered a fumble for a TD with 6 minutes and 27 seconds left in the first half.

Another Rebel defensive score came from a safety making the score 50-0. Then it was the special teams’ turn to get in on the fun. Weakley fielded a punt and returned it to the end zone for the 55-yard touchdown.

With the clock running in the second half, TRA managed one touchdown in the second half when Howard Gray ran loose for a 56-yard TD.

While TRA compiled 227 yards of offense, Rossville was held to -10 yards. Gray led the TRA rushing attack with 109 yards.

TRA’s win bolted the Rebels into the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 this week at No. 9. The 2-0 Rebels will take on Greenfield this week looking to remain unbeaten.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Brighton Cardinals got in the winner’s column for the first time in 2017 with a 56-25 win at Bolton. The victory made the Cardinals 1-0 in league play.

The No. 4 Munford Cougars are still unbeaten and improved to 1-0 in league play after beating Overton Friday night. The Cougars dominated 49-12 over the Wolverines.

Munford will step out of league once again this Friday playing FACS. Meanwhile the Cardinals step out of league to travel to the rival Covington Chargers this Friday.